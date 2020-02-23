Trump India Visit
Photo: Gulf News

Hoarding outside Motera stadium gate collapses

By IANS
0 6

Ahmedabad: Even as preparations were on in full swing for the arrival of US President Donald Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad,  a hoarding outside a VVIP gate crashed at the venue leading to embarrassment for the authorities here.

Related News

Armyman, who opened fire on woman, kills himself

COVID-19: Airports to screen passengers from 4 more…

Shah reviews Ahmedabad security ahead of Trump’s visit

Mild tremors felt in Assam, Nagaland

The hoarding outside Gate No.3 in the VVIP section collapsed following strong breeze on Saturday morning.

Some barricades at the venue also fell in the aftermath of the fall. The collapse of temporary constructions created concerns of safety, especially since the Prime Minister and US President Trump are scheduled to arrive here on February 24 for a mega spectacle ‘Namaste Trump’.

You might also like
Nation

Armyman, who opened fire on woman, kills himself

Nation

COVID-19: Airports to screen passengers from 4 more countries

Nation

Shah reviews Ahmedabad security ahead of Trump’s visit

Nation

Mild tremors felt in Assam, Nagaland

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.