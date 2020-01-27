New Delhi: In a step aimed at ushering in peace in the northeast, the Union government entered into a peace agreement on Monday with representatives of Bodo organisations. The move comes following the government’s attempts to put an end to the Bodo insurgency demanding a separate state carved out of Assam.

The tripartite agreement was signed by representatives of the Union government, Assam government and representatives of banned Bodo organisation – National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) is also a signatory to the peace accord.

The peace accord signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, provides for the economic and political development of Bodos without affecting the territorial integrity of Assam.

As per the peace plan, 1,550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on January 30. Shah assured the Bodo representatives that all the promises made in the peace agreement will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

Monday’s peace accord is the third Bodo peace agreement to be signed since 1993. The demand for a separate Bodoland is almost five decades old.

