Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja dies at 85

Advertisement

New-Delhi: Hinduja Group Chairman and Indian-origin billionaire Gopichand P Hinduja died in a London hospital on Wednesday. He was 85 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter, Rita.

He had been unwell for the past few weeks and passed away in a London hospital, sources said.

Advertisement

Gopichand was the richest individual in the United Kingdom (UK) for seven consecutive years, according to the UK Sunday Times Rich List.

Gopichand had been the chairman of the Hinduja Group since May 2023. He took over this position after the death of his elder brother, Srichand Hinduja, in May 2023. Gopichand joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959.

Also Read: Chairman Of Hinduja Group Srichand Parmanand Hinduja Passes Away At 87