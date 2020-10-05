YouTube channel on Nathuram Godse
Photo Credit: Scroll

Hindu Mahasabha to launch YouTube channel on Nathuram Godse

By IANS

Meerut: The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has decided to launch a YouTube channel dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse.

Hindu Mahasabha spokesman, Abhishek Agarwal said: “The younger generation is very active on the social media and have decided to tap them by launching the YouTube channel on Nathuram Godse. The channel will tell people about the reasons behind Gandhi’s assassination. It will also tell them about the good work done by Godse.”

Several saffron outfits, including the Mahasabha, hail Godse as their hero and have been trying to glorify him for decades.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra said that this “was another attempt by some Hindu outfits to demolish Gandhi’s ideology and sully his image by glorifying Godse”.

“Gandhi’s ideology runs in the DNA of India and its people. Efforts to glorify the likes of Godse will never succeed and the ruling party should rein in such elements,” she added.

You might also like
State

Hurry Up! Application process for this government job as per 7th Pay Commission…

Entertainment

Will Bigg Boss 14 Test The Relationship Of Rubina And Abhinav

Nation

Hathras victim’s kin will not immerse ashes until confirmed they were of their…

State

JEE Advanced result 2020 declared; Here’s how you can check your results

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7