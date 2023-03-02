Hindenburg report: Gautam Adani welcomes Supreme Court order: “Truth Will Prevail”

New-Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to set up an expert committee to examine the stock price crash in Adani stocks following explosive claims made in the Hindenburg report.

In a tweet Adani Group said,” The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail.”

The Supreme Court have set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hidenburg Research report on the Adani Group companies.

The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.

The Supreme Court also directed SEBI to investigate whether there had been a violation of rules and whether there was any manipulation of stock prices.