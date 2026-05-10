Himanta Sarma to take oath as Assam Chief Minister on May 12

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Dispur: BJP-led NDA leader Himanta Sarma to take oath as Assam Chief Minister for the second consecutive term on May 12. It is also being said that new Council of Ministers will also take oath on the same day.

BJP-led NDA comes to power for the third time in Assam Legislative Assembly. BJP gained majority with a total of 82 seats in the elections. while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), won 10 seats each, taking the NDA’s total to 102 seats.

According to the reports, it was informed by the Union Minister that eight BJP legislators proposed Sarma’s name as the legislature party leader.

Union minister JP Nadda also made a tweet in which he congratulated Himanta Sarma for being choosen again as the CM of the state for the second time.

The tweet reads, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri @himantabiswa

Ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party.The people of Assam have given their blessings for the third consecutive time to development, stability, and public welfare. Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the double-engine government will play an important role in building a “Developed India” while realizing the resolve of “Developed Assam.”

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The chosen CM also expresses gratitude to PM Modi Union ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and NDA MLAs on X, “My deepest gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for reposing his faith in me to serve the people of Assam for the second consecutive time as their Mukhya Sewak.

My heartfelt thanks to Shri @NitinNabin ji and Adarniya @AmitShah ji for their continued guidance and margdarshan.

I also place my deepest gratitude to all the MLA elects from the NDA Parivar – @BJP4Assam, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front – for electing me as the leader of the NDA Legislature Party and bestowing upon me the responsibility to fulfill the mandate for a Viksit and Surakshit Assam.

With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and the support of the people of Assam, I look forward to continuing the journey which our party started in 2016 to serve Aai Asomi and be in its service 24*7. Thank you 🙏”

My deepest gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for reposing his faith in me to serve the people of Assam for the second consecutive time as their Mukhya Sewak. My heartfelt thanks to Shri @NitinNabin ji and Adarniya @AmitShah ji for their continued guidance and margdarshan.… pic.twitter.com/3K6wngr757 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2026

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma resigns as Assam Chief Minister