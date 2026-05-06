Himanta Biswa Sarma resigns as Assam Chief Minister

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Dispur: Assam Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma has resigned and submitted his resignation to the Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today. The oath taking ceremony for the new government formation in Assam is going to take place on May 11.

This marks the beginning of the process to form a new government after the BJP led NDA secured a strong victory in the Assembly elections.

The Assam Assembly Elections counting and results came out on May 4 and BJP won for the third consecutive time in the state and is set to form government again after the legislative assembly meeting will take place in which the party leader will be elected under the BJP observers J.P. Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini.

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The BJP emerged as the largest party with 82 seats, while its allies, AGP and BPF, secured 10 seats each.

Yesterday, DMK president M.K. Stalin has resigned as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The resignation letter has been reportedly submitted to the Governor’s office in Lok Bhavan on Monday night.