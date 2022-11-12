Himachal Pradesh votes today for 2022 assembly elections amidst tight security

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh is all set to vote today for the 2022 assembly elections. Security has been strengthened in the entire state. The votes will be cast from 8 AM to 5PM.

Around 56 lakh voters are expected to cast their votes today. $12 candidates are competing for 68 seats. Among the main candidates are chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, ex-chief minister Viebhdra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh, The head of BJP in the state, Satpal Singh Satti.

7,881 polling booths have been prepared for the election. 789 of those are sensitive booths and 397 are highly sensitive booths. 142 booths will be managed by differently-abled workers. This time election commission is going to focus on increasing the percentage of voters.

Himachal Pradesh has 1,21,409 voters who are above the age of 80.

Thursday was the last day for election campaigning. J.P Nadda, Amit Shah, and Jai Ram Thakur were campaigning for BJP while Priyanka Gandhi was seen leading the campaign for Congress.

The votes will be counted and the election results will be declared on December 8. In 2017, BJP had won 44 seats, Congress 21, CPI one, and 2 seats were won by independent candidates.