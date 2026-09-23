Himachal Pradesh: Two convicted in heroin trafficking case, sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment each

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Shimla: A Special Court in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district has convicted two men in a 2022 heroin trafficking case and sentenced them to one year of rigorous imprisonment each, police said.

The Special Judge-II, Kinnaur, sitting at Rampur Bushahr, convicted Ritij Sharma alias Ritik, 24, and Pranshul, 26, both residents of Nankhari in Shimla district, in a case involving the recovery of 7.19 grams of heroin.

According to police, the case was registered at Rampur Police Station on May 14, 2022, under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court, in its order dated September 22, sentenced both convicts to one year of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

In case of failure to pay the fine, each convict will have to undergo an additional two months of simple imprisonment, police said.

Shimla Police said it has been focusing on strengthening investigation and ensuring effective prosecution in cases related to drug trafficking to secure convictions against offenders.

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The police said sustained efforts are being made to curb drug trafficking and ensure that cases registered under the NDPS Act are effectively pursued before the courts.

Earlier this month, as part of the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh Police conducted an awareness programme at PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pekhubela, focusing on drug abuse, cyber safety and responsible citizenship.

According to the Himachal CMO, Lady Constable Nikita opened the programme with an engaging interaction with the students, sensitising them about the harmful effects of drugs, particularly chitta. She urged students to stay away from drugs and made them aware of the 112 Police Helpline. She also encouraged teachers to remain vigilant about the risks and signs of drug abuse among children.

DIG Somya Sambashivan motivated students to excel in life and make responsible choices. Through examples of Prahlada, Abhimanyu, and Eklavya, she highlighted the importance of respecting elders, courage, discipline, and strong values.

(Source: ANI)