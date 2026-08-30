Himachal Pradesh on rain alert after 64 roads closed, 225 power transformers affected

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Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has been put on alert for rainfall after continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in the state.

As per reports, 64 roads have been closed and 225 power transformers and nine water supply schemes have been affected due to the weather. This news was revealed by the State Emergency Operations Centre.

The most affected district in the state is said to be Mandi as 24 roads of the district has been called off. The next most affected has been named as Kullu with 16 roads closed and Kangra and Sirmaur reported seven closures each.

The roads in Una, Shimla, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti have also been blocked due to the worsening situation.

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The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places from August 31 to September 3.

Light to moderate rain has already been recorded in several parts of the state, with thunderstorms and lightning also reported in some areas.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 30, 103 people have died in rain-related incidents, while the state has suffered estimated losses of around Rs 1,184 crore, officials said.

Authorities are carrying out restoration work and have advised residents and travellers to remain cautious, particularly in areas vulnerable to landslides and flooding.