Himachal Pradesh: Light rain, greenery and pleasant weather draw tourists to Shimla

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Shimla: The Pleasant weather, intermittent drizzle, lush greenery and a surge in visitors have added to the charm of the hill resort Shimla, with tourists arriving from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh describing the hill station as an ideal destination during the September-October season.

Tourists said the cool weather and light rain had made their stay particularly enjoyable, while the greenery and clouds enveloping the hills offered a memorable experience.

Sahil Raj, a tourist from Mumbai, Maharashtra, said the weather in Shimla was markedly different from what he experiences back home, where temperatures are generally warmer and sunny conditions are more common.

“The weather is absolutely wonderful here. It is quite cold, and there is a light, refreshing drizzle. Compared to Maharashtra, the weather here is much better because we usually experience more sunshine and heat there. Here, it is the kind of weather you can really enjoy, and it feels great to be here.”

Raj said temperatures in Shimla were comfortable despite the chill and that the growing tourist rush had also become noticeable.

“It is quite cold here, but the temperature is well maintained and not extreme. We have been travelling around for the last two or three days and did not see such a large crowd, but today there is a lot more rush,” he said.

Describing what he would take back from the trip, Raj said the weather itself would remain a lasting memory.

“The message we will take back is that we will remember this weather for the rest of our lives. September and October are the best months to come here. You get to experience both sides of the season, and the greenery is simply outstanding,” he said.

Another tourist, Sanjeet Shukla from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, also praised the weather and the atmosphere around the Mall Road, saying the light rain and clouds had enhanced Shimla’s beauty.

“We have been in Shimla for two days, and the weather has been very lovely. Mall Road is beautiful as it is, and today the crowd has made it look even more vibrant. There is light rain, and the weather has become very pleasant.”

Shukla said the greenery and clouds surrounding the hill station had added to the experience.

“There is greenery all around. The clouds have come in, and it feels as if they are going to come right up to us. We are having a great time,” he said.

He also appealed to tourists to help preserve Shimla’s cleanliness and natural beauty.

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“My message to people is that they should come here and enjoy Shimla, but my only request is that they should not litter. Whatever waste you have in your hands, put it in a dustbin. Keep Shimla clean and help preserve its beauty,” Shukla said.

Priyanka, another tourist from Meerut, said she was particularly impressed by the contrast between Shimla and her hometown, describing the hill station as “heaven”.

“There is a world of difference between Shimla and Meerut. We would call Meerut Meerut, but we would call Shimla heaven. I am extremely happy to have come here.”

Priyanka said she normally looks forward to the winter months in Meerut, but the pleasant conditions in Shimla had given her the experience she had been waiting for.

“We always live there waiting for January-February or December and for the winter season. But after coming here, the weather is so good. There is light rain, and the weather is wonderful. Come here and enjoy it,” she said.

The tourist response comes as the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh’s low and mid-hill areas through September 17, with no active severe weather warning in force.

The state received light to moderate rainfall during the past 24 hours, with isolated heavy showers. Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall at 9 cm, followed by Kangra and Kufri with 7 cm each.

The weather office said temperatures remained above normal in several parts of the state, with Keylong recording the lowest minimum temperature at 10.7 degrees Celsius and Una the highest maximum at 35.5 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures are expected to decline gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

Light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the low and mid-hill districts until September 17. From September 18, weather conditions are likely to become mainly dry in high-altitude areas, while isolated light rain may continue elsewhere.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also forecast in low and mid-hill areas. However, all 12 districts have been placed under the Green/No Warning category, indicating that no significant disruption is expected from the prevailing weather conditions.

For tourists, the combination of cool temperatures, drizzle, clouds and greenery has nevertheless made the current period an attractive time to visit Shimla, with visitors describing the September-October weather as among the most enjoyable experiences the hill station offers.

(Source: ANI)