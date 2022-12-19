Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid

Mr Sukhu underwent the test for Covid-19 infection on Sunday, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today.

By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid-19, reports ANI

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on December 11.

This is a developing story.

