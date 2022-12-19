Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid

New-Delhi: The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid-19, reports ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for #COVID19 (File photo) pic.twitter.com/aF1K8pxmgI — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

Mr Sukhu underwent the test for Covid-19 infection on Sunday, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on December 11.

This is a developing story.