Himachal Pradesh CM Introduces Digital Gate Pass System to Streamline Public Access

Advertisement

Shimla: To streamline and simplify meetings with the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a digital gate pass system has been introduced alongside the existing entry mechanism at the HP State Secretariat.

The online system automatically generates a downloadable digital gate pass, eliminating the need for manual paperwork. For visitors arriving without prior appointments, gate passes can also be generated directly at the reception. It incorporates advanced identity verification features, including OTP-based authentication and Aadhaar-enabled face authentication. Entry verification will be carried out by security personnel through barcode scanning on the digitally generated gate passes.

CM Sukhu on Friday launched the new integrated digital platform, ‘Unified Digital Calendar and Appointment Management System’, aimed at streamlining appointment scheduling and official meeting coordination with the Chief Minister.

Sukhu said, “The platform would serve as the primary interface for the Chief Minister’s Office while also providing a robust framework for managing the professional calendars of government officers across the State. This initiative would act as a digital bridge between the public and the government, ensuring convenient and efficient public interactions.”

The system will also enable various government departments to submit meeting requests through a centralized digital platform. Once a meeting is approved, it will automatically synchronize with the digital calendars of all concerned officers, while instant notifications will be sent to the respective departments.

Advertisement

Earlier, while chairing a review meeting of the General Administration Department, the CM directed to ensure better services to the visitors at Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in Delhi, as well as Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh. He stressed the need for improved cleanliness and the provision of nutritious and quality food for visitors. He said that the maintenance and repair of these Bhawans will be carried out by the Public Works Department.

The Chief Minister said that a professional approach should be adopted in the management and operation of these government properties to provide better facilities to the public staying in these government properties. He directed that the initiative be launched on a pilot basis from Himachal Bhawan, Delhi also.

Reviewing the ongoing construction work of Himachal Niketan in Delhi, the CM instructed to complete the project before 15th June. He also directed that QR code-based payment facilities be introduced to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience while making bookings, and said this facility should be introduced across the state for circuit house booking as well.

Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant joined the meeting virtually from Delhi, while Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretaries Dr. Abhishek Jain, Rakesh Kanwar and Ashish Singhmar, Director Digital Technologies and Governance Dr. Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary General Administration (GAD) Harbans Singh Brascon and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

(ANI)