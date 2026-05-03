Himachal Pradesh: 26 passengers injured after Una-bound private bus overturns in Kangra’s Nurpur

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Kangra: A road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district left 26 bus passengers injured on Sunday after a private bus headed towards Una overturned in the Nurpur area of Kangra district.

The police informed that the private bus was on its way to Una when the incident occurred, prompting an emergency response from the district administration and health department.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Nurpur Police District in Himachal Pradesh, “a private bus operating on the Una-Chamba route overturned on the road near Niazpur, Nurpur. All the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Nurpur, for treatment. Three seriously injured people have been shifted to Tanda.”

Earlier in April, three people from Punjab were killed, and 13 were injured after a tractor-trolley transporting pilgrims from the Chintpurni temple overturned at a sharp turn near Dhaliyara in Himachal Pradesh.

Upon receiving this information, a team from the Dehra Police Station immediately rushed to the scene; after inspecting the site, necessary legal proceedings were initiated. The police provided immediate assistance to the injured, and necessary measures were taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, according to a release.

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During the preliminary investigation, it came to light that a tractor-trolley, which was transporting devotees from the Chintpurni Temple towards the Jwalamukhi Temple after their darshan, met with an accident at a sharp turn near Dhaliyara. A total of 35 individuals were on board the said vehicle; all are originally residents of the state of Punjab.

In this regard, a case was registered at the Dehra Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Evidence was collected from the accident site, the release said.

The police also issued a traffic advisory in light of recent road accidents, and urged the general public and devotees to refrain from overloading their vehicles while driving, strictly adhere to prescribed speed limits, exercise particular caution on hilly and winding roads, and strictly avoid driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Furthermore, the use of seat belts and helmets is mandatory, and travellers must ensure that their vehicles undergo a technical inspection before commencing their journey.

(Source: ANI)

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