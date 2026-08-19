Himachal Monsoon to weaken after August 23; no severe weather warning thereafter: IMD

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Shimla: The southwest monsoon has remained active over Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded at several places, but the weather system is expected to weaken significantly across the state after August 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh head Shobhit Katiyar said on Wednesday.

Katiyar said several parts of the state received moderate to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, with the plains of Bilaspur and Hamirpur recording around 12-13 cm of rain. Heavy rainfall was also reported in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Solan and Mandi, while other districts received moderate rainfall.

“Over the next three days, the monsoon will remain active in some parts of the state. However, after August 23, it will weaken considerably across Himachal Pradesh,” Katiyar said.

He said an orange alert had been issued for Kangra and Una for Wednesday in view of the possibility of heavy rainfall in lower and middle hill areas. Rainfall activity is expected to decrease from Thursday, although moderate to heavy rain may continue in parts of Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Una and Bilaspur.

On August 21, rainfall activity is expected to become confined to a smaller area, with moderate rain likely in Una, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, while no significant weather activity is expected in other districts, he said.

“After August 23, there is no weather warning for the state. The monsoon will remain weak, although light rain may occur at isolated places. There is no possibility of severe weather for around the next 45 days,” Katiyar said.

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On the overall monsoon situation, Katiyar said Himachal Pradesh had recorded a 7 per cent rainfall deficit between June 1 and August 18.

“Normally, Himachal Pradesh should have received around 535 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 18, but the state has received around 500 mm, which is about 7 per cent below normal,” he said.

He said June witnessed around 35 per cent deficient rainfall across the state, while July received rainfall above normal. During August, Himachal Pradesh recorded around 8 per cent deficient rainfall between August 1 and 18.

Katiyar said the rainfall deficit in August was likely to increase further as rainfall activity is expected to decline sharply after August 21-23.

The IMD had earlier forecast that the monsoon would remain relatively weak over most parts of Himachal Pradesh during the season, with rainfall likely to remain around 9 per cent or below normal, he said.

(Source: ANI)