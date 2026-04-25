Himachal govt transfers two IAS officers with immediate effect

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Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered the transfer and posting of two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers with immediate effect in the public interest.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, the decision was taken on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board and approved by the Governor.

IAS officer R Selvam, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Financial Commissioner (Appeals) in the state government at Shimla. He replaces IAS officer Kamlesh Kumar Pant, who has been relieved of the charge.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Naveen Tanwar, also awaiting posting, has been appointed as Special Secretary (Youth Services and Sports) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.

The notification was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, and copies have been forwarded to the concerned authorities for compliance.

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Meanwhile, on Thursday, the state government notified the schedule for conducting Census 2027, which will be carried out entirely in digital mode in two phases beginning mid-2026, according to an official communication issued by the General Administration Department.

As per the notification, Phase I House listing and Housing Census will be conducted from June 16 to July 15, 2026. During this period, detailed information on housing conditions, amenities and assets will be collected. Ahead of this, residents will be given a 15-day window for self-enumeration to voluntarily submit their details online.

Phase II Population Enumeration is scheduled for February 2027. However, considering harsh weather and accessibility constraints, enumeration in snow-bound areas of the state will be carried out earlier in September 2026.

The government has warned of strict penalties for non-compliance. Individuals found obstructing census officials or deliberately providing false information may face a fine of up to Rs 1,000 and imprisonment of up to three years under provisions of the Census Act, 1948.

(Source: ANI)