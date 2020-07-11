Highest single-day spike of 27,114 new Covid cases take India’s tally to over 8.2 lakh

New Delhi: India recorded its highest single-day spike of 27,114 new coronavirus cases and 519 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to over eight lakh with a tota of 22,123 deaths, Health Ministry’s data stated on Saturday.

Alarmingly, the country added one lakh cases in merely four days. On Tuesday, the tally had surpassed the grim mark of seven lakh cases.

According to the data, out of a total of 8,20,916 cases, 5,15,385 patients have recovered while 2,83,407 remain active in the country. With more Covid-19 patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by two lakh.

The rate of recovery of the Covid-19 patients has touched 62.42 per cent. Fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

During the last 24 hours, 2,82,511 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,169 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra tops the chart and remains the worst hit state, with cases reaching up to 2,38,461 and 9,893 casualties so far, of which 226 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu remained the second worst hit with a total of 1,30,261 cases, including 1,829 deaths.

With 2,089 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,09,140 and 3,300 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 40,069 cases and 2,022 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (33,700), Rajasthan (23,174), Madhya Pradesh (16,657), West Bengal (27,109), Haryana (19,934), Karnataka (33,418), Andhra Pradesh (25,422), Telangana (32,224), Assam (14,600) and Bihar (14,575) cases.

On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to over 12.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 559,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(Inputs from IANS)