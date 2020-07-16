covid cases in india today
Highest Ever! 32,695 Covid19 Cases Reported In A Day In India, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Highest single day spike of 32,695 Covid 19 cases in India in the last 24 hours. The data has been provided by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry Government Of India. 

It is noteworthy that 606 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in India.

The total positive cases in the nation stands at 9,68,876 it includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured, discharged and migrated cases.

Death toll in India has risen to 24,915 added the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on their official website. 

