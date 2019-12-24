High level meeting
Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: IANS)

High level meeting in MHA to review J&K security

By IANS

New Delhi: A high level meeting was held at the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday to review security in newly created Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Related News
Nation

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra stopped in Meerut

Nation

IAS aspirant among those killed in anti-CAA stir in UP

Nation

‘If CAA not related to religion, why not include…

Nation

India’s growth rate didn’t match increase in…

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Special Advisor K. Vijay Kumar, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, IB Chief Arvind Kumar, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, CRPF Director General R. R. Bhatnagar and BSF Director General V.K. Johri were among those who attended the meeting.

The meeting, which started around 1 p.m., was held to review the security status in Jammu and Kashmir and to prepare a roadmap to keep the region peaceful.

You might also like
Nation

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra stopped in Meerut

Nation

IAS aspirant among those killed in anti-CAA stir in UP

Nation

‘If CAA not related to religion, why not include Muslims?’

Nation

India’s growth rate didn’t match increase in jobs: IMF

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.