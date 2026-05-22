High Court rejects PIL against use of ballot papers in Punjab local body polls

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Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision to conduct voting through ballot papers, instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming local body elections.

Preparation is in full swing for the municipal corporation, municipal council, and nagar panchayat elections scheduled across Punjab on May 26.

According to the State Election Commission, Punjab, 23 observers have been deployed to oversee the elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 29.

According to an official notification issued under Section 35 of the Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994, the Commission has laid out a detailed programme for filing and scrutiny of nominations, polling, and counting of votes.

As per the schedule, the filing of nominations will begin on May 13, 2026, and continue until May 16. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 18, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as May 19.

If required, polling will be conducted on May 26, followed by the counting of votes on May 29. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by June 1, 2026.

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The State Election Commission said the elections are being conducted in accordance with earlier government notifications directing that the municipal polls be completed before May 31, 2026.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed strong confidence in the party’s performance for the upcoming elections in Punjab, asserting that the party is set to “break its own record” on the back of a “pro-incumbency” wave.

Speaking to the mediapersons during his visit to the state, the AAP chief stated that the positive sentiment among the public is a result of the developmental work undertaken by the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

“I am on a two-day visit to Punjab to hold a series of meetings with the leadership of Punjab regarding elections. I am confident that the Aam Aadmi Party will break its own record in the upcoming elections. There is a sense of positivity towards the AAP government in Punjab. There is pro-incumbency towards our govt, not anti-incumbency,” Kejriwal said.

(ANI)