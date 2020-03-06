High Court adjourns pleas on Delhi violence to March 12

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned hearing on petitions relating to northeast Delhi violence witnessed in February to March 12.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar posted the batch of petitions for further hearing.

Several petitions have been filed in connection with the violence, including one that sought registration of an FIR against politicians from the BJP and the Congress etc for alleged hate speeches. Other pleas sought rehabilitation of the injured survivors and other relief.

A petition filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat was also mentioned in the court on Friday, claiming that Delhi Police was not following the Code of Criminal Procedure, and thus making it difficult for victims to find their missing loved ones.