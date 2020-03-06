Delhi High Court
Image Credit: IANS

High Court adjourns pleas on Delhi violence to March 12

By IANS
0 32

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned hearing on petitions relating to northeast Delhi violence witnessed in February to March 12.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar posted the batch of petitions for further hearing.

Related News

Yes Bank depositors’ money safe, RBI working on…

Kolkata Cab driver’s soulful singing of classical song goes…

Yes Bank puts 50,000 cap on withdrawal by customers

CRPF Recruitment: Invites 1412 Fresh Vacancies For…

Several petitions have been filed in connection with the violence, including one that sought registration of an FIR against politicians from the BJP and the Congress etc for alleged hate speeches. Other pleas sought rehabilitation of the injured survivors and other relief.

A petition filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat was also mentioned in the court on Friday, claiming that Delhi Police was not following the Code of Criminal Procedure, and thus making it difficult for victims to find their missing loved ones.

You might also like
Nation

Yes Bank depositors’ money safe, RBI working on resolution: FM

Features

Kolkata Cab driver’s soulful singing of classical song goes viral: Watch

Nation

Yes Bank puts 50,000 cap on withdrawal by customers

Nation

CRPF Recruitment: Invites 1412 Fresh Vacancies For Constables

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.