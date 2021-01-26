High alert in Haryana after violence in Delhi

By WCE 3
Pic Credit: IANS

Chandigarh: Terming the violence during Tuesday’s tractor rally in the national capital as unacceptable, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered high alert in the state.

He directed Director General of Police Manoj Yadav to ensure that law and order in the state is not disturbed at any cost.

Khattar took this decision after reviewing the situation at a high-level meeting with state’s top functionaries here.

Official sources told IANS that prohibitory orders have been imposed in Faridabad district, adjoining the national capital, as a precautionary measure.

(IANS)

