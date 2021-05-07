Heroin Worth Rs 100 Crore Seized At Chennai Airport, 2 Arrested

heroin seized at chennai airport
Chennai: In a huge win for the Chennai Air Customs Department, officials seized 15.6 kg of Heroin worth over Rs 100 crore from two Tanzanian nationals at Chennai Airport on Friday.

According to reports, a Tanzanian man and woman arrived at Chennai International Airport on Qatar Airways flight from Johannesburg with narcotic material and gave evasive replies on being questioned, following which their baggage was examined.

During a regular examination five plastic packets were recovered from each trolley suitcase. On testing, 15.6 kg of white coarse powder suspected to be Heroin valued at Rs. 100 crores was recovered and seized under The NDPS Act 1985, as per Chennai Air Customs.

