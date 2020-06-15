Mumbai: Undoubtedly Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide yesterday in Mumbai, is one of Bollywood’s most talented young actors. However, in a short span of time, he had managed to carve a niche in the Indian film industry. His sudden death is another shock for the film industry, which is still recovering from the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee.

While mystery had shrouded his death, his postmortem report has now come to the fore which revealed that the actor died due to asphyxia resulting from hanging.

According to the advance certificate released by the Cooper Hospital after Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem today revealed that asphyxia due to hanging as the cause of his death in the report.

The actor’s viscera samples have been reportedly preserved for chemical analysis and will be sent to the forensic science laboratory.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. A special team of Maharashtra Crime Branch is probing his death case. The police, in its initial reports, said that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was suffering from depression for the past six months.