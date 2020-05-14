Bhubaneswar: The State Bank of India (SBI) which is India’s largest public sector bank has always given priority for the safety of the privacy of its customers so that they do not fall prey to any sort of fraud. Therefore, time and again it has been giving tips to its customers on how they can do safe banking practices.

However, cases of using cloned ATMCards have now come to the fore in Delhi. Thus, there appears to be a possible compromise at an ATM of another bank. Besides, as fraudsters are also leaving no stones unturned to make money during the ongoing lockdown which is why there are an increase in the numbers of frauds taking place across ATMs and digital banking channels.

Taking a serious note of all these, the SBI shared 10 ATM tips (mantras) for its customers to do ATM transactions in complete privacy so as to prevent debit card fraud.

Here are the 10 SBI’s ATM safety mantra:

Change your PIN at regular interval Cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN Memorize your PIN. Avoid writing it on your ATM card or anywhere else Avoid using your birthdays and anniversary date as you PIN Ensure to register/update your mobile number in your account to receive SMS about the debit cards and other transactions in the account. Never share your OTP, debit card PIN/details with anyone Do not respond to any SMS, email or call asking you to share your ATM PIN or any other confidential data Not more than one person at an ATM is allowed inside the ATM kiosk Protect yourself from some stealing your PIN behind your shoulder Always use YONO cash to withdraw money from ATMs. It empowers you to withdraw money using a debit card. It is safe and secure.