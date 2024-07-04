Hemant Soren to take oath as chief minister of Jharkhand today

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand today (July 4). The swearing-in ceremony will be held today at 5 PM.

The development comes after Champai Soren resigned as chief minister on Wednesday.He had taken oath as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2 after Hemant Soren’s arrest. Yesterday he met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation in the presence of the JMM executive president.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday invited Soren to form the government in the state, a day after Champai Soren stepped down from the chief minister’s post.

Leaders of the JMM-led alliance in the state unanimously elected Hemant Soren as the legislature party leader.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, as the high court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as the CM before his arrest on January 31.