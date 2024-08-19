Helicopter landed on river bed boulders for evacuation of soldier in Arunachal Pradesh, watch

Advertisement

New Delhi: A helicopter was landed on the river bed that was filled with boulders. The daring act was accomplished by the Spear Corps Aviators of the Indian Army for a daring evacuation in Arunachal Pradesh. The video of the nearly impossible landing of the helicopter has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, on 16 August 2024 the aviators of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army responded to a distress call for medical evacuation of a soldier deployed in a remote location in Arunachal Pradesh and saved his life.

The SpearCorps.IndianArmy shared the video of the daring evacuation on X platform (formerly Twitter). In the caption it was informed that the ‘Helicopter touched down on the boulders next to a river bed to evacuate the soldier from the forward post.”

Soon users came up with encouraging comments admiring the daring evacuation by the Indian Army. A user commented, “Always Hats off to the Aviators…..they are present even in the most difficult situation and terrain…”

“What an evacuation! Bravo… It’s an assurance to us that we Indians are in safe hands. Splendid. Jai Hind,” another user commented.

Yet another user wrote, “Amazing skill & guts….truly daring pilots….”

“Wow….my compliments to the Indian Army for doing this hurculian task,” a fourth user wrote.

On 16 August 24 #Aviators of #Spearcorps, #IndianArmy responded to a distress call for medical evacuation of a soldier deployed in a remote location in #ArunachalPradesh & saved his… pic.twitter.com/1E72geTycZ — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) August 16, 2024