Heavy shelling continues at LOC in J&K’s Kupwara district

Srinagar: Heavy shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday in J&K’s Kupwara district created panic among people living close to the border.

Defence sources said Pakistan army started unprovoked shelling and automatic gunfire at Indian positions in Keran sector of the LoC Friday morning.

“The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been befittingly retaliated. There is no casualty on our side,” said a defence source.

As over five areas close to the LoC in Keran sector were affected by Pakistan shelling, there was widespread panic in these areas.

At some places, residents were reported to have abandoned homes to save themselves and their families.

Till last reports came in, heavy shelling was going on in Keran sector between the two sides.