India and pak crossfiring
Photo: IANS

Heavy shelling continues at LOC in J&K’s Kupwara district

By IANS
0

Srinagar: Heavy shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday in J&K’s Kupwara district created panic among people living close to the border.

Defence sources said Pakistan army started unprovoked shelling and automatic gunfire at Indian positions in Keran sector of the LoC Friday morning.

“The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been befittingly retaliated. There is no casualty on our side,” said a defence source.

Related News

Uttar Pradesh govt transfers money to daily wagers hit by…

Telangana Mom Drives 1,400 kms To Bring Back Son, Draws…

IIT-Kanpur develops PPE costing less than Rs 100 each

Let’s fight corona jointly, Modi tells Netanyahu,…

As over five areas close to the LoC in Keran sector were affected by Pakistan shelling, there was widespread panic in these areas.

At some places, residents were reported to have abandoned homes to save themselves and their families.

Till last reports came in, heavy shelling was going on in Keran sector between the two sides.

You might also like
Nation

Uttar Pradesh govt transfers money to daily wagers hit by lockdown

Nation

Telangana Mom Drives 1,400 kms To Bring Back Son, Draws Praise

Nation

IIT-Kanpur develops PPE costing less than Rs 100 each

Nation

Let’s fight corona jointly, Modi tells Netanyahu, Bolsonaro

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.