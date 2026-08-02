Heavy rains trigger landslides and traffic disruptions in Rudraprayag

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Rudraprayag: Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, the risk of landslides has increased at several locations of the region.

Near Agastyamuni, the hillside above a road connecting nearby rural areas has been continuously developing cracks, raising concerns among residents.

Meanwhile, multiple danger zones have become active along the Kedarnath and Badrinath National Highways, as well as several other roads across the district, causing significant inconvenience to pilgrims and local commuters.

Falling debris from the hills has disrupted traffic movement, forcing travellers to exercise extreme caution while commuting. The Rudraprayag district administration is continuously issuing public announcements and advisories, urging people to stay in safe locations, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly follow the administration’s safety guidelines.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Rudraprayag district administration has appealed to pilgrims to remain vigilant and follow all safety advisories during their journey.

Following the India Meteorological Department’s weather alert, the district administration and disaster management authorities have been placed on high alert, while security agencies are maintaining constant surveillance across the shrine area.

Speaking to ANI, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar stated that the location of Kedarnath Dham in the high-altitude Himalayan region tends to cause constant weather changes in the area.

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He urged pilgrims not to venture near riverbanks and to remain in safe locations. He further announced that the District Magistrate has prohibited trekking on certain routes in the region.

“Due to the location of Kedarnath Dham in the high-altitude Himalayan region, the weather changes constantly. This is being monitored and managed accordingly. Our security and rescue teams exercise great caution regarding the pilgrims, particularly in danger zones, such as areas where river water levels rise, specifically along the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers. We urge pilgrims not to venture near the riverbanks but to stay in safe locations. Furthermore, as this is a high-altitude Himalayan region, trekking on certain routes has been prohibited by the District Magistrate. Pilgrims are advised to visit the temple and then return to their destinations safely,” said Rajwar.

The annual Kanwar Yatra continues to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country during Shravan, reflecting deep faith and devotion as pilgrims undertake the spiritual journey to offer holy water to Lord Shiva.

Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology.

It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles.

(Source: ANI)