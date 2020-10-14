Pic Courtesy: Zee News

Heavy rainfall in Telangana, 11 people killed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Hyderabad: At least 11 people have died in Telengana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to water-logging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

Some boulders fell on the compound walls of two houses, killing eight persons including a child and injuring three persons at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall in the city.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman and her 15-year old daughter died after the roof of their old house collapsed in Ibrahimpatnam area on Tuesday due to heavy rains.

Hyderabad has witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday leading to water-logging and traffic jams in several areas of the city. According to the MeT department, the rains were triggered by a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal leading to heavy rains across several districts of Telangana.

 

