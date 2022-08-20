Heavy Rainfall in Himachal: Chakki bridge collapses in Kangra

Kangra: The Chakki bridge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday, informed Additional District Magistrate.

It collapsed amid continuous downpours and flash floods in the area. It is a railway bridge constructed over the Chakki river.

Earlier today, a cloudburst was reported in Dharmshala, resulting to landslides in the area. The incident affected places at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach in the district. Due to this, schools have been closed in Kangra, Kullu and Mandi areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.

The Kangra District administration has also warned tourists to not go near rivers, streams, and other water bodies.