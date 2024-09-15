Heavy rain warning: IMD issues red alert for these states till September 18, check to know more

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for extremely heavy rain in various regions of the three states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. The warning has been notified till September 18.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is induced due to a deep depression that has developed over Gangetic west Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh.

Under the influence of the deep depression, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in southern Jharkhand on 15th of September, Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh on 15th to 17th of September, western Madhya Pradesh from 17th to 18th of September.

Meanwhile, Odisha and Jharkhand will likely experience strong winds of up to 45-55 km/h speed from the night of September 14 to morning of September 15.

Additionally northern Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh will experience strong winds of 40-50 km/h reaching speed of up to 6o km/h from evening of September 15 to September 16.

IMD has also issued an orange warning for heavy rain several states including Odisha, Bihar for today. A heavy rainfall alert has been released for Mizoram and Tripura for 15th and 16th of September, for Assam and Meghalaya from September 18 to 20. Heavy rains is also expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 16-17.

In south west India, moderate rainfall is expected in coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and over the adjoining region during this week.

Due to heavy rain and strong winds, the officials has advised fishermen of west Bengal and Odisha to avoid venturing out to the sea due to the danger of high tides and rough seas till the morning of 16th September.