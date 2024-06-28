Heavy rain in Delhi causes water-logging, traffic disrupted

New-Delhi: Heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning, struck Delhi on Friday morning causing water-logging and traffic has been disrupted in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department said that there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places observed over Delhi during 0430 till 0830 on 28th June 2024. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with (64 to 124 mm(2.5 to 4.9 inch or more)) at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall with (>204 mm(>8.03 inch) accompanied with moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning, gusty winds upto 15 to 25kmph also occurred over during the same period.

Rainfall observed during 2030 hrs IST of 27th June till 0830 hrs IST of 28th June over different location for Delhi for IMD main stations in the city are given: Safderjung-228.1mm (8.98 inch) Lodhi road, Mausam Bhavan -192.8mm (7.6 inch) Ridge 150.4mm(5.9 inch) Palam-106.6mm (4.2 inch) Ayanagar 66.3mm (2.6 inch).

Owing to the intense spells of rain, IMD has issued an advisory to look out for slippers roads, low visibility, traffic disruption and localized waterlogging in low lying areas. It warned against visiting areas with waterlogging, urge to check traffic congestion along routes.

At least three persons died and eight others were injured after a portion of the roof at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 collapsed on cars early morning today. All flight departures from terminal were also temporarily suspended.

“Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected,” a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said.