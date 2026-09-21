Heavy rain alert in Keralam as IMD warns six districts of downpour

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New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six Keralam districts, forecasting isolated heavy rainfall on September 21.

The districts are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur.

The IMD classifies heavy rainfall as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Keralam.

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The warning comes as heavy rain has already triggered landslides, mudslides and flash floods in parts of the state, with fatalities reported in Malappuram, Kottayam and Idukki. Authorities are monitoring the situation.

The public has been urged to stay alert and read weather bulletins for updates on heavy rain, and to watch for waterlogging, landslides, and other rain-related disruptions.

The Keralam State Disaster Management Authority has also warned of potentially high waves along parts of the Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur coasts.

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