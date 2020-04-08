India-Pakistan border. (File Photo: IANS)

Heavy firing between security forces & terrorists in Sopore, J&K

By IANS
0

Srinagar: Heavy firing exchanges started on Wednesday between holed up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town.

Police sources said following information about the presence of militants in the Arampora area of Sopore town, security forces started a cordon and search operation in the area late Tuesday evening.

Related News

Coronavirus cases get past 5000 in India, 149 deaths

40 cr Indian workers may sink into poverty due to COVID-19:…

Coronavirus: India tally 4,789, death toll at 124

Odisha government identifies 42 more Tablighi Jamaat…

“As the surrounding security forces closed on the hiding militants, they resorted to indiscriminate firing at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on”, sources said.

All entry and exit points into the area have been sealed. Reports said two to three militants could be hiding in the area.

You might also like
Nation

Coronavirus cases get past 5000 in India, 149 deaths

Nation

40 cr Indian workers may sink into poverty due to COVID-19: ILO

Nation

Coronavirus: India tally 4,789, death toll at 124

Nation

Odisha government identifies 42 more Tablighi Jamaat attendees

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.