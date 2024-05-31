Heatwave Intensifies as Water Scarcity Grips the Capital

New Delhi: The people of Delhi were already reeling under the heatwave, but now even more trouble has come up as severe water scarcity hits the capital.

This is due to water scarcity, and this has caused problems in the local lives of Delhi. The water shortages have created problems for locals in Delhi in several areas.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Centre and the BJP to make an appeal to the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to help Delhi meet its water supply needs amid a severe water crisis in the nation’s capital.

Kejriwal said that the BJP should engage in finding solutions to the problem rather than indulging in politics. This statement came after the BJP workers staged a protest in front of Minister Atishi’s residence against the water crisis situation.

Water Minister Atishi declared on Tuesday that the Delhi Jal Board will begin streamlining the city’s water supply right away. Moreover, regions of the capital that previously received water supplies twice a day will now only receive them once. He added that there would be a ₹2,000 fine for anyone who wasted water.

The CEO of the Delhi Jal Board has announced sending 200 teams across the city to eradicate problems. Activities like using pipers to wash cars, filling up water tanks to the brim, and using residential water supplies for construction or business purposes are all under observation. Besides, the CEO will be fining those who waste water.

Videos of Delhiites running and scaling in order to get water at the sight of the tanker go viral on social media. One such video shared online on X by ANI has over 298.2K views. This video is reported from the Chanakyapuri area. People rush behind the tanker, jumping and climbing to get access to water.

#WATCH | Delhi: Due to the water crisis, people are facing problems in many areas of Delhi. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers. (Visuals from Chanakyapuri’s Sanjay Camp area) pic.twitter.com/5HgqL7tj5O — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

