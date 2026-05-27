Heatwave crisis: Uttar Pradesh ‘Banda’ records higher temperature than Thar dessert

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New Delhi: India is currently suffering under the effects of the severe heatwave conditions that have pushed the temperature in several places of the country to record breaking levels. Like the other states, Uttar Pradesh is also in the grips of a scorching heatwave with temperatures rising above 45 °C in many districts, resulting in normal life being disrupted with deserted afternoons and early evening market closures as people suffer from the brutal heat.

The most affected area in the state is Banda, a district in Bundelkhand region that has now earned the unwanted distinction of being one of the hottest place on earth. On May 25, Banda experienced an intense heatwave with a maximum daytime temperature of 47.6°C , which made it the hottest location in the entire country.

Earlier, Banda has recorded a highest scorching temperature of 48.2°C, which placed it among some of the hottest places in the world. Today, the region is predicted to recorded a temperature in between 43°C to 44°C.

Banda has continued to experience temperature above than normal for many days, such as

47.6 degrees Celsius on April 27- The hottest April day since 1951.

48.2 degrees Celsius on May 19

48 degrees Celsius on May 20

44 degrees Celsius on May 21

47.6 degrees Celsius on May 25

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Locals describe the heat as “air from a furnace”, while roads have emptied by noon as locals step outside only when they absolutely have to, with farmers reportedly working at night. Hospitals are reporting cases of dehydration and heat stroke.

Experts have stated a number of reasons for Banda’s extreme heat. The district has dry soil, less vegetation cover, and a stony landscape, making it prone to heating. Bundelkhand is also subject to recurring droughts that further add to the heat absorbed by the Earth’s surface.

The IMD has issued red alerts for various districts in Uttar Pradesh, cautioning citizens to avoid direct sunlight and stay hydrated, with even nighttime temperatures reaching soaring highs, offering little to no downtime.

Heat waves in India have been consistently getting stronger, longer, and more frequent due to climate change, experts have warned, and in the midst of all of this, Banda has become a beacon for the crisis gripping India.