Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to states about spread of H3N2 Influenza

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan wrote to the Chief Secretary and Principal of all states over the rising trend in other influenza.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
H3N2 influenza
Image credit- ANI

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan wrote to the Chief Secretary and Principal of all states and union territories over the rising trend in other influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses.

It has been witnessed in some states and union territories across the country.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.