Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to states about spread of H3N2 Influenza
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan wrote to the Chief Secretary and Principal of all states and union territories over the rising trend in other influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses.
It has been witnessed in some states and union territories across the country.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Health)of all States/UTs over the rising trend in other Influenza-like Illnesses & Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (ILIs/SARIs) being witnessed in some States/UTs across the country pic.twitter.com/KGZUd8v1Aq
