Health ministry issues guidelines of monkeypox disease for International travellers

New-Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued guidelines for the management of Monkeypox disease for International travellers.

As per the advisory issued by the ministry, all international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.

Advisory for International Passengers 

  • International passengers should avoid close contact with sick people
  • Avoid contact with dead or live wild animals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes)
  • Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders)
  • Contact with contaminated material used by sick people such as clothing, bedding or materials used in healthcare settings or that came into contact with infected animals.

The health ministry also urged people to consult nearest health facility immediately on two conditions:

  • If you are in an area where monkeypox has been reported.
  • If you have had contact with a person that might have had monkeypox.
