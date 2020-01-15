Nirbhaya case latest news

HC refuses to set aside death warrant against Nirbhaya convict

By IANS

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to set aside the death warrant issued against Nirbhaya death row convict Mukesh.

A division bench of the court presided by Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal asked counsel of the petitioner Mukesh to approach the trial court and apprise the trial court about the new developments that have taken place recently after the January 7 order.

“Apprise the trial court about the mercy plea pending,” the bench said.

Advocates Rebecca John and Vrinda Grover appearing for Mukesh showed their agreement to the observation and said that they are approaching the Patiala House Court very soon.

The court observed that trial court while passing the order on January 7 observed that there was no curative or mercy petition pending in any forum.

