Hauz Khas fire: AC malfunction suspected, says DCP after retired IAS officer’s death

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New Delhi: A malfunction in the airconditioner unit at the home of 80 year olf retired IAS officer Dhanendra Kumar in Huaz Khas has been identified as the cause of the blast that led to a fire and his death. South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anant Mittal, said that a fire broke out at a residence in Hauz Khas on the night of May 27, after which two injured persons were rushed to the hospital, one of whom later died.

“At approximately 11:18 pm on May 27, Hauz Khas Police Station received a call reporting a fire at a residence. Acting immediately upon this information, our team rushed to the scene. It was found that two injured individuals had already been transported to a hospital in a PCR vehicle, and the admission process was underway. Officers who reached the spot attempted to extinguish the fire using water from nearby sources. Shortly thereafter, the fire brigade arrived, and the blaze was brought under control,” DCP Mittal said.

He added that the injured were identified at the hospital, including Dhanender Kumar, a retired IAS officer of the 1968 batch, who had served in various senior positions in the Government of India and the Government of Haryana.

“Based on preliminary information, it appears that a malfunction occurred in the AC unit installed in his room, resulting in smoke emission and a fire. It is suspected that he collapsed inside the room due to asphyxiation caused by smoke. At the time, family members and domestic staff were present in the house and managed to bring him out. He was initially unconscious while being taken to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries,” the DCP said.

He further said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in view of the suspected electrical malfunction.

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“Our primary objective is to conduct a thorough investigation. An electrical inspection of the premises, which has not yet been conducted, will be carried out soon, after which we will be able to submit our final report,” he added.

DCP Mittal also said that one of the deceased’s sons, who resides abroad, was present at the house for a family function at the time of the incident.

“He and his wife were in the drawing room when they detected a peculiar smell. They immediately evacuated his mother, who is wheelchair-bound, to safety. They then went back inside to rescue the deceased but were confronted with dense smoke. By that time, police and PCR teams had arrived and immediately provided assistance. The PCR team transported the victim to the hospital, and shortly thereafter, the fire brigade also reached the spot,” he said.

(Source: ANI)