Hats off to Sandhya Marawi, female Coolie from Madhya Pradesh

Although it seems like the plot of a Hindi film of the twentieth century, it is a fact that a woman works as a coolie in Katni Railway station of Madhya Pradesh. Popularly known as ‘Coolie No. 36’, the beautiful poor woman had to take up this job to nourish her family following the death of her husband in 2015.

Meet Sandhya Marawi from Madhya Pradesh. She works as a coolie among other 65 male coolies in this Railway station.

Sandhya’s ordeal is not less than the plot of a tragedy film. She lived a happy family life along with her three children, husband and mother in law. In 2015 her husband fell ill and after some days succumbed to the disease.

After death of her husband, it was only Sandhya who was supposed to nourish the family. Initially she searched work in nearby places but in vain. Hence, finally she opted out to work as a coolie in Katni Railway Station. She daily travels 45 kms to reach the station and then returns back.

Recognising the hard labour and courage of the lady Mainline Pharma felicitated her. After Sandhya’s story was published in media, many social media users praised her for the effort. Even, a user wrote compared her with ‘Mother India’.