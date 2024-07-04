Hathras Stampede: 6 arrested, hunt on for Bhole Baba

Uttar-Pradesh: Atleast Six people have been arrested in connection with the stampede that took place in Hathras district of Uttar-Pradesh, informed Aligarh IG Shalabh Mathur in a press meet.

“The death toll stands at 121. All bodies have been identified and the post mortem procedures are completed.” Among the arrested are two women and four men.

A total of 121 people, mostly women, died and 31 were injured in the stampede after the satsang conducted by Narayan Sakaar Hari or ‘Bhole Baba’ in Hathras on Tuesday.

In the press meet, Aligarh Inspector General Shalabh Mathur said, “Six people, including four men and two women, have been arrested in the incident. They are all members of the organising committee and worked as ‘Sevadars’.”

‘Mukhya sevadar’ Dev Prakash Madhukar has been identified as the main accused in the FIR. The police announced a reward of Rs1 lakh for information leading to the arrest Madhukar.