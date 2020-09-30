Pic Courtesy: India.com

Hathras gang-rape: UP CM Yogi Adityanath forms 3-member SIT to probe case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Hathras gang-rape incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped and later succumbed to the injuries.

The SIT, according to official sources, will comprise home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, DIG Chandra Prakash and IPS officer Poonam. The team has to submit a report within seven days.

The Chief Minister, sources said, has decided to send the case to a fast track court in order to ensure justice to the victim.

The state government has been facing massive criticism over the incident in which the Dalit girl was allegedly raped and strangulated on September 14 when she had gone to collect fodder from the field.

She was initially rushed to JN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh, but was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

She kept fighting for her life for 15 days, but finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

All four accused have already been arrested.

(With Inputs from IANS)

