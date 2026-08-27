Haryanvi singer-youtuber Ankit Balyan shot dead outside gym in Shamli

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Uttar Pradesh: Haryana-based singer/youtuber Ankit Balyan, was shot dead, outside a gym in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening.The singer was 32.

Balyan was shot in the Kotwali police station area, said police officials adding that assailants came on motorcycles and fired several rounds at him when he was stepping out of the gym.

He sustained bullet injuries and succumbed to his wounds.His body has been sent for autopsy and several teams have been formed for their arrest.

After studying the CCTV footage of the area, they are looking for details of how the incident occurred and the motive of the murder is not known at the moment.

There is a possibility that Balyan wanted to fight the upcoming district panchayat elections, but it is not clear from the investigation by the police as to why this incident occurred after such an announcement.

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The victim from Bantikhera village of Shamli district, had amassed a following through hisHaryanvi music albums, YouTube, podcasts, and local vlogs.

The individual was well-known for his hit number “Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan” and has grabbed media attention during a roadshow in Shamli in the year 2023.

His family members as well as fans observed demonstrations and road blockages immediately after the killing and demanded immediate arrest of the criminals.

The police have begun investigating the case and trying to find the killer and their motive.