Chandigarh: Reiterating the commitment that every needy person has the first right to aid, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced assistance to the below poverty line (BPL) families for Covid-19 treatment.

Addressing the media here, he announced that the state government would provide an assistance of Rs 5,000 per patient per day for the maximum seven days i.e. Rs 35,000 to the patients belonging to the BPL, who are admitted to a private hospital and are on oxygen or ICU support.

Besides, the private hospital would also be given an incentive of Rs 1,000 per patient per day or up to a maximum of Rs 7,000 for giving admission preference to Covid-19 patients belonging to the state. For BPL patients, Rs 42,000 will be provided by the state as medical assistance, he said.

Khattar said the rates of beds and other facilities have been fixed by the government for Covid patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

Currently, 42 private hospitals are treating patients.

(IANS)