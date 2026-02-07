Haryana: Swing collapses in Surajkund Mela, Cop killed, 13 injured in Faridabad

Advertisement

New Delhi: A tragic accident occurred at the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, Haryana, where a tsunami swing collapsed. Accordingly, a police officer was reportedly killed and 13 people sustained injury.

The incident happened around 6 pm today when the swing suddenly tilted and collapsed while people were on it.

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was on duty, tried to rescue people but was fatally injured.

Advertisement

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, expressed grief over the loss of life and assured that the government would provide all possible assistance to the injured and their families.

The Surajkund Mela, a major cultural event, has been shut down indefinitely, and an FIR has been filed against the ride operators.