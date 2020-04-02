Haryana sees 1st coronavirus death, total case 29

Chandigarh: Haryana on Thursday saw its first coronavirus death of a 66-year-old resident, who was undergoing treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh, doctors said.

He was a diabetic and suffered from several complications.

The patient was initially admitted to a hospital in his hometown Ambala before referring to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh in a critical condition.

His swab sample report that tested him coronavirus positive came after his death, said a doctor.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Haryana were 29 on Wednesday.

As per the bulletin of state’s Health Department, the state has reported highest 10 cases from Gurugram, nine of them discharged, four from Panipat, six from Faridabad, three in Sirsa, two in Panchkula and one each from Palwal, Ambala, Hisar and Sonipat.

The test reports of 244 patients are awaited, while 546 samples were found negative, it said.