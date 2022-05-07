Haryana new excise policy, Bars to remain open 24/7

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Friday approved the Excise Policy for 2022-23 paving way for clubs and bars to remain open 24×7 in the state.

The new rules, which will come into effect from June 12, aim to counter the Capital’s excise policy which was released in November, under which bars and restaurants serving liquor can remain open till 3am.

The new policy is likely to bring down the prices of alcohol as excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have also been reduced.

As per the new policy, bars and restaurants can now operate 24X7 in Haryana. There will be no cap on timings for outlets that pay an additional liquor license fee. The bars and restaurants can start serving liquor from 8 AM from June onwards.

Owners who would likely continue closing their bars/restaurants at 2 AM can continue paying the annual retail liquor license fee of Rs 18 lakh. The state government has reduced the excise duty on whisky and wine from Rs 225 per PL/BL to Rs 75 per PL/BL.

The VAT on imported foreign liquor was slashed down from 10% to 3% and reduced from 13-14% to 12% in the case of Country Liquor, wine, beer, and IMFL, etc.

Morni, a tourist destination in the hills of the Panchkula district, has been added to the list of places where bar licencees can be granted to promote tourism and adventure sport. The bars and the clubs located anywhere in the state can now seek bar licence.

There is no change in the minimum retail sale price of most brands of country liquor and IMFS except Metro liquor where there is a marginal increase.