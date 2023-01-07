Haryana man hits woman with helmet for refusing bike ride, incident captured on CCTV

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hits a woman with his helmet after she refused to take a ride with him on his bike in Gurugram of Haryana.

The entire incident took place at Haryana and was captured on CCTV. It has been widely disseminated on social media.

In the footage, the woman was observed getting out of an auto-rickshaw before being interrupted by the man on a bike. The man also got off his bike and the two of them had a very brief conversation.

Soon after, the man strikes the woman with his helmet. In retaliation the woman also hits him back with her handbag. The fight broke out in the middle of the road, and the auto-rickshaw driver and many other people rush to the scene and shove Kamal, the accused, away from the woman.

#WATCH | Haryana: CCTV footage of a man named Kamal hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride on his bike. pic.twitter.com/Az3MWRKKWo — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The woman was severely injured in the incident, and was taken immediately to the hospital. An FIR has also been filed under various sections of IPC and further investigation is underway.